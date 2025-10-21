Power outage hits Harbour areas

Multiple unplanned outages across Dunedin will leave families without power well into the evening.

The Aurora Energy website says two outages were from Port Chalmers to Aramoana, and a third would affect households from Broad Bay to Portobello on the Otago Peninsula.

More than 1600 customers were estimated to be affected.

Aurora Energy response crews were working on repairs and investigating the causes.

Power was estimated to be restored by 9pm.