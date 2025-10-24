Watch: Falling tree narrowly misses car on Kilmog

Dramatic dashcam footage has captured the moment a massive tree crashed onto the Kilmog north of Dunedin just missing a car.

Tommy Hasselman and his fiancée were driving during Thursday's high winds when he had to slam on the brakes.

"[A] big old pine tree just fell straight across the entire state highway, across a double passing lane, I think, so like four lanes," he says.

"Managed to just miss ending up under the end of it."

The footage showed Hasselman swerving to avoid the tree as it toppled onto the road.

"If we were just a few more seconds down the road, and then didn't hit the brake, I think something would have definitely made contact."