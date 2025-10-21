Thrilling show ballet at its darkest

Photo: Regent Theatre

REVIEWED BY PENNY NEILSON

I have always wanted to see Dracula as a ballet and Big Live’s production did not disappoint - it was indeed ballet at its darkest.

This production was dramatic and enthralling in every way, from the sweeping score which features classical heavy weights from Tchaikovsky and Debussy woven together by composer Toby Alexander.

The set design from Eric Luchen was stunning and perfectly suited to the gothic tale and the lighting was in itself a character, with light creating shadows and adding to the haunting performance.

This is an intense retelling of the classic horror story about Vlad the Impaler, who becomes a vampire after renouncing his faith following the death of his wife.

The titular character was portrayed by Ervin Zagidullin, who had such a commanding intensity needed for this role, a role that is rather uncommon in ballet repertoire, Dracula is not your typical fairytale prince.

The central couple, newlyweds Jonathon and Mina, were a delightful pairing and provided a bit of levity in-between the darkness.

Abbey Hansen (Mina, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Vlad’s wife) had an ethereal quality about her and seeing the contrast between her partnering with Jonathan and Dracula was a joy to watch. Her grace and agility, evident in her movements.

The highlight, however, were the Ghosts - Giselle Osborne, Rose Maloney, Mia Zanardo and Bella Collishaw captivated with their haunting portrayal of the tormented souls of Dracula’s previous victims.

They often moved as one unit, while still having individual presence. They floated and drifted across the stage seamlessly.

Artistic Director and co-founder of Big Live, Joel Burke, has created an exciting and dynamic company of international dancers. Thank you for bringing this to Dunedin, and while not a full house, the audience was large, which on a Sunday, was great to see. Hopefully it won’t be the only time we get to see this company.

A ballet rich in intensity and packed full of gothic drama, Dracula, is certainly a ballet that the dancers really get to sink their teeth into (sorry, had to be said!) and not for the faint-hearted.