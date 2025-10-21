Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Watch: Pedestrian blown into traffic by Wellington wind

    A dramatic video shows the moment a pedestrian is blown off their feet and into traffic in Wellington.

    The dashcam video captured by Julian Ashworth was shot as the capital was battered by severe winds this morning.

    Gusts of up to 130kmh have been hitting the capital and gales have brought down trees across the region.

    - Allied Media

     