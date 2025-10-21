Watch: Pedestrian blown into traffic by Wellington wind

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A dramatic video shows the moment a pedestrian is blown off their feet and into traffic in Wellington.
The dashcam video captured by Julian Ashworth was shot as the capital was battered by severe winds this morning.
Gusts of up to 130kmh have been hitting the capital and gales have brought down trees across the region.
- Allied Media