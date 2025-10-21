Rock thrown through window of Canterbury MP's car

A rock was thrown through the window of Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey's car. Photo: Supplied by Matt Doocey

A Canterbury MP was "pretty disappointed" to discover his car had been vandalised.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said this morning a rock was thrown through the rear window of his car.

"Pretty disappointed that someone has thrown a rock through the back windscreen of my car," he said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey. Photo: Supplied

"As the local MP for 11 years now I’ve worked hard to be accessible, respectful of other people’s views and never had this happen.

"The damage has been reported to the police, pointing out the cctv camera nearby.

"If this was you or you have information please contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

Photo: Supplied by Matt Doocey

Doocey was first elected as the National MP for Waimakariri in 2014 and was re-elected in 2020 and in 2023. He is now Minister for Mental Health and Associate Minister of Health.

The incident follows an alleged attack on Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ Auckland home this month. A 29-year-old man appeared in court charged with burglary after a windown at Peters' house was smashed.

The rock that was thrown through Matt Doocey's car window. Photo: Supplied by Matt Doocey

-Allied Media