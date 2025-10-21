'Very lucky no children were onboard': Tree falls on Christchurch bus

The bus was waiting for the school pick up at the Rapaki bus stop when the tree fell on top of it. Photo: Supplied

A large tree fell on a Christchurch Metro bus this afternoon, just before it was about to pick up school children.

The bus was waiting for the school pick up about 2.20pm on Tuesday at the Rapaki bus stop on Governors Bay Rd when the tree toppled onto its rear section.

Only the driver was inside the bus at the time but sustained no injuries.

Lyttelton Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Dwayne Pool said it was "very lucky no children were on the bus".

The Lyttelton brigade were at the scene for about an hour.

It comes as branches came down across the city in Latimer Square and along the Avon River beside Margaret Mahy Family Playground due to the high wind.

The strong winds also knocked out power to almost 500 properties in North Canterbury.

The outages are around Oxford, Lewis Pass, Hanmer Springs, Culverden and the Inland Kaikōura Road.

MainPower is also warning that strong winds forecast for Thursday could result in power cuts to about 20,000 homes and businesses in its area.