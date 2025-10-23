Truck rolls on State Highway 73

The truck rolled on State Highway 73, west of Springfield. Photo: NZTA

A truck has rolled in high winds on State Highway 73 in Canterbury.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the crash happened this morning west of Springfield.

State Highway 73 between Springfield and Otira has now been closed due to the weather-related incident.

"Due to a crash and downed power lines, near Annavale Rd, SH73 is now closed from Coxs Rd to Brooksdale Rd," an NZTA spokesperson said.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey."

Meanwhile, due to power outages traffic signals may not be functioning in parts of Canterbury and the South Island.

NZTA is warning people to take extra care when travelling and follow the give way rules.