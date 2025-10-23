Christchurch property 'flattened' by fire

A Kāinga Ora property in Christchurch has been "completely flattened" in an early morning fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ said crews were called to the blaze on Jollie St in Linwood about 7.40am on Thursday.

Fire crews from the Woolston and Christchurch City stations arrived at the scene to find two apartments well alight.

It took them over two and a half hours to extinguish the fire, and a crew remained at the scene this morning to dampen down any hotspots.

Chris Lynch Media has been told the fire "completely flattened" the Kāinga Ora property.