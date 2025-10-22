Pool complex to close in January

Te Pou Toetoe Linwood Pool. Photo: CCC

A public pool complex in Christchurch is set to close for four weeks in early January for scheduled maintenance.

The entire indoor area at Te Pou Toetoe Linwood Pool on Smith St will be shut from Monday, January 5, 2026, and is expected to reopen in the last weekend of January, before the term 1 Swimsmart lessons and other programmes start on Monday, February 2.

The outdoor gathering area and courts will remain open. The Linwood Pool was opened in October 2021.

Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox said the closure is part of the council’s planned maintenance programme.

"Work will include maintenance of circulation pumps, filters, heating systems and pool tanks. We’ll also carry out some safety and security improvements in the pool hall, changing area and reception," he said.

"We’ve planned the work for January as that’s when our summer pools are open, providing more alternative options for customers."

Members or customers with multi-visit passes can use any other city council-owned pool facility during the closure, including Waltham, Te Hāpua Halswell, Jellie Park, Taiora QEII, Pioneer, Graham Condon, Matatiki Hornby Centre, or Parakiore, which will open later this year.

"We know the community will miss their local pool and fitness classes during January, but we hope they’ll enjoy our other facilities and summer pools during this time," Cox said.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Te Pou Toetoe Linwood Pool in February 2026, refreshed and enhanced with the added safety and efficiency features completed."