Library and parks closed in Chch

The red wind warning remains in place for Christchurch and Banks Peninsula with 130km/h gusts expected until at least 4pm on Thursday.
Library closures
Christchurch City Council says the Redwood Library and car park are closed today. This is a precaution due to the proximity of large trees and strong winds.
The Fendalton Library car park is also closed as a precaution due to the proximity of large trees.
Meanwhile, JP Services at the Shirley and Spreydon Libraries has been cancelled.
The Citizens Advice Bureau at Fendalton Library has been cancelled.
Te Manu Tītī on Friday at Akaroa Library is also cancelled. The Parklands Library remains closed until March for repairs.
Any further library closures can be found here.
Park closures
As a precautionary measure, the council says it will be keeping a number of our parks closed during the red wind warning.
The following reserves, gardens and parks are closed:
- Christchurch Botanic Gardens Te Māra Huaota o Waipapa, including the Armagh Street and Riccarton Avenue car parks
- Mona Vale
- The Groynes
- Bottle Lake Forest
- Spencer Park
- Horseshoe Lake Dog Park
- Urumau Reserve
- Pony Point in Cass Bay
- Victoria Park, including Tawharanui Trail, Latta's Spur Track and The Harry Ell Walkway
- Diamond Harbour's Coastal Cliffs Track