Heat on in Christchurch, cooler days to come

While there is wet weather in some parts of the country today, forecasters say things should clear up for most at the weekend.

But that does not necessarily mean it will be warm, despite summer's approach.

Just after midday Christchurch was sitting on 28.7C, the hottest place in the country, but come Monday the garden city will barely make it into double-digits, MetService says.

"Monday will be a chilly day in Christchurch, with a forecast maximum of 13C after the southerly surge of a cold front in the early hours of the morning which will bring a line of showers," it said on its website.

The coolest place Gore, reaching just 10.4C. Most places in Otago and Southland were experiencing cooler conditions than Canterbury, with temperatures in the mid-teens,

Meanwhile, Fiordland and southern Westland are under a severe weather watch, with heavy rain expected until 8pm.

"As a front creeps north over the South Island today, bringing heavy rain to Fiordland, strengthening winds drive hot and dry northwesterlies for eastern areas - Christchurch has a forecast high of 30C," MetService said on its social media.

The North Island was fine almost everywhere, and expected to stay that way through the weekend.

The second-hottest location was Gisborne, at 27C.

"The trend of morning cloud burning off to clear skies will continue for the North Island as a high pressure settles in for a few days," MetService meteorologist Michael Pawley said. "Fluffy cumulus clouds will sprout inland in the afternoon, with the odd sprinkling of showers, particularly in Northland."

The windiest spot in the country on Friday was Timaru, with gusts up to 41km/h. Milford Sound was the wettest.

"Most centres return to typical spring temperatures over the weekend, and we can all sleep easier with less muggy overnight conditions," MetService said.

