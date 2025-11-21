Witnesses sought to Timaru double-fatal crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a double-fatal crash near Timaru, and another separate crash which occurred nearby.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a station-wagon and a truck collided on State Highway 1 near Brosnan Rd, about 5:10pm yesterday.

Two people died at the scene, while another was airlifted to hospital in serious condition.

Police today said the white truck was heading south, while the silver station-wagon was heading north, and they wanted to hear from anyone with any further information.

"There was a separate crash before the fatal crash, involving other vehicles, about 500m north of the scene on SH1 which caused traffic to back up."

Police also wanted to hear from anyone who saw this crash.

"If you saw what happened in either crash, or you have any information which may help, please get in touch with Police via 105, referencing file number 251120/2692."

