Child hit by car on Ferry Rd

A car and driveway have been taped off following the incident. Photo: RNZ/Anna Sargent

A young child was seriously injured after being hit by a car on a busy Christchurch road on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, on Ferry Rd about 8.40am.

The pedestrian, understood to be a 5-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle to the scene.

St John staff assessed one patient at the scene and transported the person to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Police at the scene on Ferry Rd. Photo: RNZ/Anna Sargent

A witness told chrislynchmedia.com members of the public rushed to rescue the boy who was trapped under the vehicle before emergency services arrived.

Police officers are standing guard on the street. A driveway and a Toyota Prius parked near the road have been taped off by officers.

Police could not confirm the child's age.

"The pedestrian has been transported to hospital by ambulance in serious condition. The road does not appear to be blocked."

-Allied Media