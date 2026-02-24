Christchurch woman accused of fraud arrested in Wales

Nicola Flint. Photo: File image

Alleged Christchurch fraudster Nicola Flint has been arrested in Wales nearly two years after an arrest warrant was issued in New Zealand.

Flint, 49, is accused of faking terminal cancer and stealing more than $180,000 from the Christchurch Football Club and from ANZ through a fraudulent medical retirement package.

The Herald reported Flint has been arrested by Welsh police after a search warrant was executed at the house where she and her family had been living in the town of Barry.

She was taken into custody soon after.

A source told the Herald police have been investigating Flint in relation to allegations she obtained money from people fraudulently.

Flint has reportedly been using a different name, Annie Curry, and working for a company offering debt advisory and other financial services.

In 2023, Flint was charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the Christchurch Football Club where she worked been as a business development manager.

Flint had been in charge of the club finances and trust accounts and it is alleged most of the funds she is accused of stealing were meant for the club’s junior rugby teams.

She also faces charges of forging medical documents, including letters purportedly from cancer specialists and surgeons.

Police allege she used those letters to mislead ANZ, where she had worked for many years, into paying more than $84,000 in medical retirement funds.

Alleged fraudster Nicola Flint fled to Wales. ​Photo: Supplied

For years she told friends and family she had terminal cancer, but police say there is no evidence she was ever diagnosed with the disease.

By the time Flint was charged, she and her husband, Andrew, had left New Zealand and were living in the United Kingdom.

Using the name Annie Curry, Flint is listed as director of a company called Anderson Frank, the Herald reported.

The company website says it provides debt advisory and brokerage, as well as commercial advisory and consultancy services.

Within hours of the Herald emailing Annie Curry to ask about her connection to the Flint case, the Anderson Frank website was taken offline.

Before it was removed, the site claimed three decades of expertise in credit, finance, and investment.

“Our team comprises seasoned professionals well-versed in leadership roles, senior advisory positions, and consultancy,” the website stated.

Company records indicate it has been operating since 2025.

The website also said staff had “connections to top-tier finance providers” and they “offer honest insights”.