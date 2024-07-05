Alleged rugby club fraudster unlikely to face court

Alleged fraudster Nicola Flint fled to Wales in December with her husband Andrew and teenage children after accusations she had stolen more than $100,000 from the Christchurch Football Club. ​Photo: Supplied

An alleged rugby club fraudster is unlikely to face the courts unless she returns to New Zealand.

Nicola Flint is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the Christchurch Football Club while entrusted with its finances.

She was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on June 7 on nine fraud charges.

The charges laid against Flint include causing loss by deception, forgery, using forged documents, theft by a person in a special relationship and taking, and obtaining or using a document for pecuniary advantage, according to court documents.

Nicola Flint has also been accused of falsely telling friends she had terminal cancer.

She and her Kiwi husband Andrew Flint and their two teenage children left for the United Kingdom in December.

A warrant for her arrest was issued when she failed to appear in court.

They had a family business in Christchurch, Flint Construction.

The rugby club has retrieved the missing money after the Flints sold their family home in St Albans in April for $713,000.

Andrew Flint’s family are ‘extremely worried’ about him and his children. They want him to leave Wales and return to New Zealand. Photo: Supplied

A caveat was placed on the property after negotiations between the club and Flint’s lawyers.

Craig Calder.

Rugby club chair Craig Calder said he was very pleased by the payment.

“We’re delighted. That means we can put money back into reserves and stand as a solid club again,” he said.

Calder said yesterday he believed it was now unlikely police would pursue action against Nicola Flint unless she returned.

He said police have not contacted the club since the arrest warrant was issued.

“As far as we’re concerned the case is over unless she returns to New Zealand and there’s a court case.”

Police were reluctant to answer questions about the case and would not say if extraditing Nicola Flint from Bridgend, Wales, where she is now living would happen.

A police spokesperson said police seek advice from Interpol when a person with a warrant to arrest leaves the country.

The spokesperson would not say if police had received advice from Interpol.

Andrew Flint returned to New Zealand in early June and was spotted in Invercargill.

He returned to the UK after about a week.

Police did not speak with Andrew Flint when he returned.

His family in New Zealand are pleading for him to return.

“It’s just awful,” his sister told Wales Online.

“Andrew needs to come home. We love him and the kids.”