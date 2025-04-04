Poll: Does Christchurch need congestion charges?

Mayor Phil Mauger does not believe there is a need for congestion charges in Christchurch as the government plans to introduce legislation to improve traffic flows and increase productivity.

Under a new bill which was introduced to Parliament last month with support from all parties except Te Pāti Māori, the Minister of Transport could approve a congestion charge on the recommendation of a regional board made up of local council members and NZ Transport Agency officials.

The Government and Auckland Council are currently designing a congestion charge plan known as a "time-of-use charging system".

The scheme would charge road users at certain times of the day or in certain locations, depending on how busy the road was.

In Auckland, it could cost between $3.50 and $5 to drive a vehicle on certain congested roads in the city centre.

Christchurch's draft transport plan also recommends the city council investigate the option of congestion charging.

However, despite an increasing number of traffic jams in the city, Mauger does not believe congestion charges are currently needed.

"Putting congestion charges or tolls onto existing roads is a pretty hard yakka, especially if you haven't got an alternative route," Mauger told chrislynchmedia.com.

Revenue from the charges would be reinvested into transport infrastructure.

Mauger said the regional boards in their current design do not have enough local input.

"The bill has got a long way to go yet and I'm sure there is going to be a lot of discussion on things like that."

Modelling for Auckland has shown congestion charging could reduce traffic blockages by 8% to 12% at peak times, improving travel times and efficiency.