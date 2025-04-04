Security guard stood down after Chch street party cut short

The Yurt Party on New Regent St was marred by allegations of violence from attendees and a security guard, which saw the event shut down. Photo: Supplied

A security guard has been stood down from work after allegations he assaulted patrons at a Christchurch street party gone wrong.

The Yurt Party in New Regent St on Friday, March 21, drew hundreds of attendees and was organised by the bar Gin Gin.

It was cut short after reports of fighting, in addition to claims the security guard had punched and pushed attendees who were too close to a roped-off drinking area outside Gin Gin.

Principle Protection Services Ltd owner Duncan Fong is appealing for photo or video evidence of the alleged violence. He has stood down the security guard while an investigation is carried out.

"I’m hearing reports that it wasn’t my guy’s fault, but also others that it was," Fong said.

"The safest thing to do has been to take him off the roster."

A Balkan beat-style band only got through a few songs before the event was cancelled.

Gin Gin owner Brett Giddens said 99% of attendees were well-behaved.

"There was a small group of people that unfortunately let it down for everyone and led our team to the decision to end the event earlier,” he said.

A witness told The Star the security guard was “shoving” members of the crowd who were standing near the roped-off area.

Gin Gin had sectioned off an area of the street where alcohol could be consumed legally.

"All of a sudden the bouncer disappeared and from what I understand, he all of a sudden started throwing punches at someone in the crowd. It was a bit chaotic," said the witness.

Police received a report at 10.20pm about a group of people fighting at the party.

"Police were unable to locate the parties involved in attendance as they had all left the area," said a spokesperson.