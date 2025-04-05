Dunedin premier rugby second round wrap-up

Action from today's second round Dunedin premier rugby match between Taieri and Alhambra-Union at Peter Johnstone Park in Mosgiel. Photo: Linda Robertson

There was plenty of scoring action in the second round of the Dunedin division 1 club rugby competition today.

Taieri, University and Green Island all sailed past the 50-point mark in glorious conditions.

Taieri thumped Alhambra-Union 69-7, University beat Zingari-Richmond 53-26, and defending champions Green Island showed their class in a 66-15 demolition of Kaikorai.

It was a lot closer in the other game as Harbour, who started with a roar, had to come from behind to beat Southern 35-31.

There was a good deal of class on display at Peter Johnstone Park as a rockstar Taieri backline containing Cameron Miller, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and the Whaanga brothers, Matt and Josh, put AU to the sword.

The Eels were relentless on the counter-attack and led 40-7 at halftime.

It was a significant return to action for outstanding Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who made his comeback from a broken neck.

