Send the Crusaders a message - and see it on the big screen

The Crusaders are calling on their fans to send the team a message of support ahead of their Super Rugby Pacific final this weekend.

Whether you’re in the stands, at school, or cheering from the office, you can show your support for the team as they prepare to battle the Chiefs at Apollo Projects Stadium on Saturday night.

Here is how you can show your support:

Create your photos, videos and messages then upload them for the team. Your words of support will be shared with the team and put on the big screen at the game.

Schools: Red & black day

Run a red and black non-uniform day this week at your school, with a gold coin donation. Funds raised could go back to your school, or to a cause that is important to you. It’s a fun way to support the team and show some Crusaders pride.

Workplaces: Rally for your team

Transform your workplace into a Crusaders HQ. Deck out your office in red and black, snap a team photo, and send it in. The Crusaders have 30 tickets to the grand final to give away to the most spirited school or workplace. Upload your photo or video by Thursday, and they will notify the winner that evening.

Crusaders v Chiefs

Kick-off: 7.05pm Saturday, 21 June

Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch