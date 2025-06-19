South Island state highways reopened

Trucks drive through a hoar frost beside Lake Benmore near Omarama in this file photo. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Four South Island state highways were reopened on Thursday after being closed due to ice - but motorists are still being urged to take extra care..

The NZ Transport Agency said the Lindis Pass highway between Tarras and Omarama, SH8 Twizel to Fairlie, SH80 Lake Pukaki to Mount Cook and SH83 Otematata to Omarama had all reopened.

"Extra care should be taken while driving in the region as winter driving conditions are present."

Elsewhere the Central Otago District Council said roads were mostly dry with patches of light fog and temperatures ranging from -3° to 2°C.

The Ranfurly area had light drizzle overnight which may cause slippery surfaces especially on bridges and shaded areas, the council said.

Crews were out gritting and would continue to monitor.