Person taken to hospital after chemical incident

One person was taken to hospital after a chemical incident at a Christchurch industrial site.

Emergency services were called to a suspected chlorine leak at the Tegel factory on Carmen Rd in Hornby at 3.18pm on Monday.

Hato Hone St John sent two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance. One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews from the Wigram and Ilam stations were called to the scene, along with a command unit from Christchurch Central with chlorine detection equipment.

The New Zealand Herald reported Tegel Foods’ Christchurch plant declined to comment when contacted. However, a worker at a nearby business confirmed to the Herald emergency services were at the site.