Roof and facade almost finished at new stadium

The construction of One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch is entering the homestretch.

In the latest construction update video released on Tuesday, Christchurch City Council project director Kent Summerfield discusses several key areas that are nearing completion.

“With around eight months to go until opening, the installation of the roof cladding continues to be a key focus. This work is now well past the halfway mark, and we remain on track to complete in September,” says Summerfield.

The roof includes a solid section, and a clear section that allows sunlight to shine through.

“The roof will keep the temperature inside the stadium around two to four degrees warmer than outside. It’ll also keep the rain at bay, which will make a huge difference on those chilly Canterbury evenings,” says Summerfield.

The video also shows the activity at the northern end of the site, which backs onto Hereford Street in central Christchurch.

“The exterior of the stadium is only weeks away from completion. Work started on the façade in November 2024, and it’ll be fantastic to see the final sections of steel sheeting and glazing in place,” says Summerfield.

Photo: CCC

The façade is made up of around 800m of steel sheeting in colours representing the Canterbury landscape, and 1,100 panes of glass.

Many parts of the build are now complete, including the players’ facilities on the ground floor of the west stand, which can accommodate up to four teams at a time.

“These changing rooms are all very similar in size and we have two either side of the player tunnel that leads onto the field of play,” says Summerfield.

As well as the changing rooms, teams will have access to medical and physio rooms, hydrotherapy pools, bathrooms, coaches’ briefing rooms, and large indoor warm-up areas – all of which are now complete.

“The design will work really well for the Super Rugby Super Round which has just been announced as the first event for the stadium to be held over Anzac weekend next year.

“All in all, it’s been another very exciting month for the project, and we remain on budget and on track for a grand opening in April 2026,” says Summerfield.