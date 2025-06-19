Southern United snatch shield in upset win

Southern United claimed the Challenge Shield with victory over Marist on Saturday night. Photo: Supplied

Southern United will have one week to enjoy their Challenge Shield triumph before putting it on the line for the first time.

The Stingers, currently sixth on the table but riding a three-game winning streak, pulled off a major upset on Saturday, beating previously unbeaten league leaders and former shield holders Marist 1-0 at Marist Park.

Cameron Douglas’s third-quarter goal and outstanding performances from goalkeeper Gareth Stewart and man-of-the-match Isaac Brydon saw them claim victory and take the shield off their opponents. It marks the first time Southern have held the prestigious shield since 2020.

Southern centurion Ben Owers said he was “stoked” to have the shield back with the club.

“We have a large number of new players with most of them unaware of the shield’s history and importance,” he said.

“It was great to see us put in such a good performance against the competition leaders.”

Second-place HSOB/Burnside was also upset 5-2 by Avon, while Carlton Redcliffs beat Hornby 2-1 and Harewood thrashed University 12-0.