One person dies after Halswell incident

One person has died and another suffered minor injuries after a family-harm incident in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Police responded to the incident at a property on Rosamund Place in Halswell about 8.40am.

"One person had left the address to transport themselves to a medical centre to treat minor injuries," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Armed staff approached the address as a precaution.

"Sadly, one person has been located deceased inside the address.

"Police understand the community will be concerned given the events that have taken place, but we are not seeking anyone in relation to this event.

"The incident has been contained and there is no risk to the public."

Police remained at the scene yesterday and cordons were initially put in place as a precaution.

"Police will be making enquiries on behalf of the coroner in relation to the death."