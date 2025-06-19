Disgraced harness racing trainer's return to be 'tightly managed'

Nigel McGrath was handed an eight year ban from harness racing in 2020 after he admitted to cheating. Photo: Supplied

A prominent Canterbury harness racing trainer banned for eight years after admitting cheating has been granted a “partial return” to the industry.

Nigel McGrath made headlines after he was banned for eight years in July 2020.

The ban came after he admitted charges of attempting to administer a prohibited substance by way of nasal gastric tube, refusing to make a statement, and obstructing a racecourse investigator.

McGrath has 570 wins in his 20-year career with $6 million in stake money.

Harness Racing New Zealand chief executive Brad Steele said a decision had been made allowing him to make a “partial return” to harness racing.

At the last Harness Racing New Zealand annual meeting a rule change was passed allowing any banned party to apply for an exemption if they have served at least half their penalty, Steele said.

McGrath then applied for an exemption.

HRNZ’s exemptions committee met to consider the matter and concluded that some of the conditions regarding McGrath’s ban would change.

This includes McGrath now being allowed to earn prize money again.

“It is, however, under tightly managed conditions and it is up to him to prove he has changed his ways,” Steele said.

McGrath cannot hold a trainer’s or driver’s licence and he cannot act as a stable representative or make official decisions on behalf of a training operation. He is allowed to be at a licenced person’s property, but cannot be involved in the training of any horse.

He will remain unable to enter a racecourse when a meeting is taking place.

Steele said there would be “zero tolerance”.

“Any breach of these exemptions would result in immediate consequences, including the potential reinstatement of his disqualification.”

McGrath’s involvement would be subject to regular review and monitoring by the Racing Integrity Board and HRNZ.

“The decision balances disciplinary actions with the industry’s obligations to rehabilitate,” Steels said.

“A decision to provide anyone with a chance to be re-integrated should not be mistaken for leniency.”

Steele acknowledged the decision “would not be welcomed by everyone in the sport”.

“We take those comments on board and the issue has prompted us to commit to a review of the industry’s integrity standards and processes.

“It will be an opportunity for everyone in the sport to have their say and will happen shortly.”