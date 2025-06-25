Christchurch Supercars date confirmed

Photo: Getty Images

The date for the Christchurch leg of the Repco Supercars Championship has been locked in for next year.

The Supercars will race in Taupō from April 10–12, followed by the inaugural South Island round at Ruapuna from April 17–19, delivering the first-ever New Zealand double header in the championship’s history.

The Taupō event will mark the Supercars’ third visit to the North Island circuit, before the action shifts south to Christchurch for the long-awaited debut of Supercars in the South Island.

The confirmation of dates follows Supercars’ announcement that Taupō and Ruapuna will share hosting duties for the next three years (2026–2028), ensuring Kiwi fans on both islands can experience world-class motorsport on home soil.

Supercars chief executive Shane Howard said the double header will become a highlight of the annual calendar.

“We are thrilled to officially confirm the dates for our inaugural New Zealand Double Header,” Howard said.

“Kicking off in Taupō and finishing in Christchurch, this is a major milestone for Supercars and a huge win for our fans and partners in Aotearoa.

“We saw over 67,000 fans attend our return to Taupō in 2024, and we’re excited to build on that success by bringing the Championship to the South Island for the very first time.

“With two back-to-back events showcasing New Zealand’s best circuits, passionate fans, and iconic locations, April 2026 is set to be one of the biggest months in Supercars history.”

Said Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston: “Having these two events on back-to-back weekends in April will really put tourism in the fast lane, encouraging visitors to extend their trip and take the scenic route through both the North and South Islands.

“Supercars is a major drawcard with more than 3,300 international visitors attending the 2024 event in Taupō. I’m looking forward to seeing even more fans in 2026 and beyond as we continue to boost New Zealand’s reputation as a world-class destination.”

-APL