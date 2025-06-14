Dunedin premier rugby round twelve wrap-up

Photo: ODT files

Kaikorai produced an impressive second half to edge Southern 33-22 at the University Oval today.

They got after Southern playmaker Mackenzie Palmer and did a really good job of shutting him down.

The Magpies’ first five had several kicks charged down. He did not get the space he needed to organise the backline and got pressured into some hurried passes.

The shift from Bathgate Park to the University Oval certainly helped Kaikorai more than their opponent.

They got a dry ground and the sun was out.

That helped nullify Southern’s advantage in the scrum.

But ultimately they were just more accurate than Southern, who produced a clumsy finish.

They had led 19-14 at the break but squandered a royal chance to build more scoreboard pressure.

Fullback Levi Emery held on to it too long when Josh Buchan was nicely placed outside him.

Early in the second half, Kaikorai fullback Charlie Breen put in a lovely chip and chase and loose forward Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu got in support to score.

Southern regained the lead through a penalty to Palmer.

But Slade McDowall busted through a couple of tackles and No 8 Phoenix Tapatu dived over.

Then impressive centre Jake Fowler scooped up a loose pass from Palmer and sprinted 50m to score to seal the win.

Taieri demolished Alhambra-Union 88-12 at the University Oval in the earlier game.

No surprises there. The Broncos have been poor this season. They have a chronic inability to tackle.

But Taieri showed more than expected.

They usually shine on defence and have been clinical in turning pressure into points.

They are extremely well-organised. Methodical, even.

But they put on some razzmatazz out wide.

The Whaanga brothers — Matt and Josh — combined brilliantly.

Winger Marc Roony nabbed three tries.

Lock Sam Fischli made several star appearances behind the defensive line after ploughing his way through some feeble tackles.

Fullback Reef Newdick has some X-factor and pace. He did blot his copybook with a yellow card for an infringement.

First five Sam Waitoa slotted nine conversions and scored a try in a 23-point haul.

AU did reasonably well to contain Taieri to a 31-7 lead at the break.

The wheels fell off in the second spell.

But the Thode twins continue to shine each week. Oliver dived over from the base of a ruck and William drilled the conversion from wide out.

They have a spark about them those two.

And Connor Aldrich scored a consolation try late.

In the other two games, Harbour smashed Zingari-Richmond 82-24 and Dunedin beat Green Island 34-22.