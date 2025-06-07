Dunedin premier rugby round eleven wrap-up

Taieri's Sam Fischli scored an important second half try in today's premier rugby match against Varsity at the University Oval. File photo: Linda Robertson

There is no substitute for a good defence.

And Taieri certainly produced a tenacious effort with their backs to the goal line.

They repelled wave after wave to edge University 17-8 in an old-fashioned arm wrestle at the University Oval this afternoon.

It is hard to single out players on the account they all made their share of tackles.

But the Whaanga brothers Matt and Josh put up a wall in the midfield.

Lock Harvey Amende was a workhorse and Sam Fischli scored an important try in the second half.

Fullback Reef Newdick was creative on attack but got binned in the second half. Discipline is one area where Taieri will have some work to do.

They got marched several times in the second spell.

They led 7-3 at the break and Fishli dived over to score early in the second to give the visitors some breathing space.

Zingari-Richmond's Lachlan Collins frees the ball from the scrum in today's premier rugby match against Southern at Montecillo. Photo: Linda Robertson

University struggled to crack the Eels’ defence.

It took a pinpoint crossfield kick to set up their only try.

Centre Josh Dent collected it out on the right wing, drew the defence and passed inside to openside Jayden Broome to score.

It was a very decent effort by University.

Lock Mitchell Tinnock and Lanson Randell shone in the pack, and Muliaina is a quality first five with a big future ahead.

The students needed to get dangerous winger Jeremiah Asi into it more, but it was bitterly cold and it was wet as well.

Southern thumped Zingari-Richmond 86-10 at Montecillo Park but Green Island laboured against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground.

They won 29-17 but the struggling Broncos won the second half 17-10.

Dunedin beat Kaikorai 21-8 after leading 6-3 at halftime at Logan Park last night.