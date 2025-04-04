Tsunami siren test marks end of daylight saving

Christchurch’s coastal residents are being warned to expect a tsunami siren test on Sunday.

Forty-five sirens between Brooklands and Taylors Mistake will sound for up to three minutes at 11am as part of their regular testing to coincide with the end of daylight saving.

The tsunami warning sirens are part of a network designed to provide an early warning for distant-source tsunamis, which could take over three hours to reach Christchurch’s coastline.

Tests are conducted twice a year - at the start and the end of daylight saving.

Residents will hear a tone followed by the message: "This is a test of the tsunami warning sirens. Do not be alarmed. This is only a test."

"The sirens are just being tested, and there is no need for anyone to evacuate. This is simply a routine check to ensure the system is functioning properly," said Brenden Winder, Christchurch City Council's civil defence and emergency management manager.

Winder said it is a great time for coastal residents to ensure they’re prepared in case of a real emergency.

"We encourage everyone to review their evacuation plans and make sure they have all the necessary supplies ready, just in case.”

In the event of a real immediate tsunami threat, Civil Defence and police will use the cellphone-based Emergency Mobile Alert system, radio, television, social media, sirens and local community networks to alert residents.