What you need to know about the wild windy weather

Thousands of people are being urged to stay home on Thursday as life-threatening gale force winds blast Canterbury.

Rare red wind warnings are in place, there's a state of emergency in Canterbury, and officials warn gusts of up to 150kmh could topple trees, send debris flying, lift roofs and cause widespread power cuts.

Take warnings seriously

Red wind warnings are in place in the following areas on Thursday:

- Wellington and Wairarapa south of Carterton: 7am to 7pm

- Marlborough from Cape Campbell south (including the Kaikōura Coast): 5am to 5pm

- Christchurch and Canterbury plains: 9am to 4pm

- Canterbury High Country: 1am to 5pm

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said people should take the wind warnings seriously.

"We do reserve these red warnings for the most intense weather systems that we've seen," he said.

"This is something that you should be preparing for, and doing as much as you can to ... reduce the risk of impact to yourself, to others, to infrastructure," he said.

He said northwesterly winds - which are forecast - come with strong gusts which can catch people off guard.

"You might catch a little lull, but don't get caught out, because that wind will just return," he said.

A state of emergency is in place in Canterbury, due to the dangerous mix of strong winds and fire risk.

There was no state of emergency in Wellington or Wairarapa because the conditions did not meet the threshold, said Wellington Region Emergency Management Office manager Dan Neely.

"However, we will continue to actively review it as the situation evolves," he said.

Power could be out for days

Lines companies warned power cuts could be widespread, and continue for days.

They said in some cases it would be too dangerous for crews to clamber up poles and fix lines due to the wind.

Many have beefed up their teams in preparation for a big few days.

In Canterbury, Orion general manager Steve Macdonald said lines companies in the South Island would work together to ensure crews were available where they're needed most.

Hundreds were without power around Kaikōura overnight, and more than 1000 Wairarapa properties have had their power cut since wild winds on Tuesday.

It was unclear how many more could be affected across the country, but Wellington Electricity chief executive Greg Skelton urged people to be ready.

"People may need to prepare for three or four days of no supply, at the worst case," he said.

Power companies were urging people to secure any loose items that could be whipped up by the wind and damage power lines and poles.

Transport cancellations and disruptions

In Wellington and Wairarapa, Metlink has cancelled all train services between 8am and 6pm.

The Hutt Valley and Kāpiti lines will have limited bus replacements, but the Melling, Johnsonville and Wairarapa lines won't.

The East by West ferry service is cancelled.

In Christchurch, bus operator Metro said its services were running as normal but people should check their website before travelling.

Both Wellington and Christchurch airports will stay open, but they expected flight delays and disruptions.

People should check with their airlines before heading to the airport, they said.

Air New Zealand said anyone flying to or from Wellington, Christchurch, or Dunedin on Thursday could change their flight to any time within 48 hours of the original booking, for free, via the airline's app.

Waka Kotahi said people in affected areas should avoid or delay driving.

"The danger is especially high for those operating motorcycles, high-sided vehicles such as campervans and unladen trucks, and towing vehicles.

"Our advice to road users is to check out the weather and roading conditions well in advance of heading out onto the roads, and to give some thought to whether your travel is better avoided or delayed while the risk is high."

Fire risks and bans

Fire crews are continuing to battle blazes in Kaikōura and Hawke's Bay, and a total fire and fireworks ban is in place for Canterbury, Marlborough, Wellington and Hawke's Bay.

Evacuated Kaikōura residents were allowed back home on Wednesday, but they should be prepared to leave again, Fire and Emergency said.

While the fire was contained, that could easily change with strong winds on Thursday.

In Hawke's Bay, helicopters trying to tackle three fires near Pōrangahau were grounded on Wednesday due to strong winds.

It's unlikely they would fly on Thursday because of the strong wind watch in place.

The terrain is steep and remote, which makes it challenging for fire crews on the ground, said pilot Nick Bradshaw.

Wind changes plans for mega strike action

Today's mega strike is still going ahead in some places, but picketing has been cancelled in others.

It's considered the biggest industrial action in 40 years, with estimates 100,000 people could walk off the job.

Many rallies were called off because of the dangerous wind forecast but a big one is still set for Auckland.

Several towns are also hosting smaller protests where weather allows.