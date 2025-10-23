Crews try to reach fire as 'horrendous' winds pummel Hanmer Springs

A small number of homes and the luxury hotel Braemar Lodge have been evacuated near Hanmer Springs because of a large fire.

Firefighters are struggling to reach the fire approximately 4.5km southeast of Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury, due to roads being blocked by downed trees.

State Highway 7 is closed between Waipara and Springs Junction, as well as State Highway 7A, the turnoff to Hanmer Springs.

Photo: Biddy Getz

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) said air operations are not able to take place due to the extreme winds in the area.

No properties are currently threatened by fire, it said.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell told Midday Report police had already sent more staff in to the area.

The fire at Hanmer Springs. Photo: Supplied / Gavin Martin

'Horrendous' winds pummel Hanmer

He didn't have a lot of detail but said the winds were posing problems for emergency services.

Hanmer has been one of the hardest hit areas by Thursday's weather, with severe gales forecast up to 200km/h.

Hard at work extinguishing hot spots at the Harnett property north of Kaikoura. Photo: Biddy Getz

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said "horrendous" winds have caused widespread damage across the district, which includes Hanmer.

A power outage is affecting more than 1600 people in the Hanmer Springs area, and residents are being asked to conserve water due to disruption at the council's pump sheds.

The burnt out remains of the slaughterhouse, shearing shed, piggery, cowshed and numerous yards at Leo and Jacky Harnett's property on Harnetts Rd, north of Kaikoura. Photo: Biddy Getz

Black said there's trees and powerlines down.

She said the council is asking people to act cautiously, and heed the advice of emergency management officials to stay home and look after their neighbours.

Mitchell said the Canterbury High Country is experiencing the worst of the winds, although the effects of this weather event is being felt "everywhere".

The intensity of the fire left very little timber. Photo: Biddy Getz

Canterbury High Country is under a red wind warning until 5pm on Thursday, while Christchurch and Canterbury Plains are under the warning until 4pm on Thursday. This warning means there is a threat to life.

Wellington, including Wairarapa, Marlborough, Clutha and Southland are also under red wind warnings on Thursday.