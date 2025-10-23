Crews try to reach fire as 'horrendous' winds pummel Hanmer Springs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A small number of homes and the luxury hotel Braemar Lodge have been evacuated near Hanmer Springs because of a large fire.
Firefighters are struggling to reach the fire approximately 4.5km southeast of Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury, due to roads being blocked by downed trees.
State Highway 7 is closed between Waipara and Springs Junction, as well as State Highway 7A, the turnoff to Hanmer Springs.
No properties are currently threatened by fire, it said.
Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell told Midday Report police had already sent more staff in to the area.
'Horrendous' winds pummel Hanmer
Hanmer has been one of the hardest hit areas by Thursday's weather, with severe gales forecast up to 200km/h.
A power outage is affecting more than 1600 people in the Hanmer Springs area, and residents are being asked to conserve water due to disruption at the council's pump sheds.
She said the council is asking people to act cautiously, and heed the advice of emergency management officials to stay home and look after their neighbours.
Mitchell said the Canterbury High Country is experiencing the worst of the winds, although the effects of this weather event is being felt "everywhere".
Wellington, including Wairarapa, Marlborough, Clutha and Southland are also under red wind warnings on Thursday.