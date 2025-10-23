College principal on leave since July won't return to school

Charissa Nicol is Columba College's third principal since 2018. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Columba College principal Charissa Nicol will not be returning to the role after being on leave for three months.

A statement by Columba College Board of Trustees presiding member Graeme Riley and Board of Governors president Amy Columb emailed to staff and parents said Mrs Nicol, who has been on leave since July, would not be returning, and acting principal Aaron Everett would remain in the role ‘‘in the meantime’’.

Nicol had been principal of the state-integrated school in Dunedin since 2023.

She was its third principal since 2018.

‘‘We would like to thank Mrs Nicol for all her work at the college,’’ the statement said.

‘‘She has shown passion and drive in leading the school and we wish her all the very best in her endeavours.’’

In a message to students, acting principal Aaron Everett encouraged them to talk to parents and teachers about any of their questions or concerns.

‘‘I understand that this news may be unsettling ...,’’ Everett said.

‘‘While this is a change for our school, I want to assure you that all of the end of year celebrations and events will happen as usual.

‘‘As a community, we support each other and I know you will all look after each other.’’

He paid tribute to Mrs Nicol’s contributions and passion for the school.

