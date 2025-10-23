Can Mike Davidson do both jobs?

Only time will tell if new Green Party MP Mike Davidson can balance the job with being a community board member, colleagues say.

Davidson, a former city councillor, is confident he can do both jobs well after he won election to the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board in the local body elections, representing Innes.

“Other community board members have full-time jobs and even some councillors have other employment. Like them, I plan to be an active member of the community board and expect to have a high attendance rate,” he said.

New Green MP Mike Davidson was also elected to the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board in the local body election. Davidson is pictured on his first day in Parliament with fellow Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March. Photo: Supplied

Despite having a time-consuming new job partly based in Wellington, Davidson says his intention is to attend board meetings in-person rather than by video link.

“After nine years on a community board (previously), juggling that work with a full-time job or as a city councillor, I am well versed in staying on top of the reading required to make informed decisions,” he said.

Victoria Henstock.

Papanui Ward city councillor Victoria Henstock, who unseated Davidson in the 2022 local elections by 2289 votes (5074 to 2289), questions whether his attendance at community board meetings will be satisfactory.

“I have reservations about his ability to do both jobs effectively. I sincerely hope he does not let the people of Innes down,” she said.

Davidson became a Green list MP after the resignation of Benjamin Doyle last month.

At the time he was already standing for the community board in the local body elections and the deadline to remove his candidacy had passed.

He could resign and force a by-election, but Davidson wants to avoid the cost to ratepayers, which was $75,000 during the 2023 Innes Ward community board by-election.

He will donate his $26,500 community board remuneration to the Mayor’s Welfare Fund.

Emma Twaddell, who was community board member last term, said “watch this space” and hoped Davidson will be able to do the job well.

“I’ll reserve any judgement.”

New board member Ashleigh Feary, who topped the polls in Papanui, said it will be a challenge for Davidson to balance the jobs.

“We’ll see how it plays out.”

The first community board meeting of the term is on November 6.