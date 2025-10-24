One killed in crash near Ashburton

One person has died and another is in hospital with "serious injuries" after an overnight crash in Canterbury.

Police were called to the crash on Anama Valetta Rd near Cavendish in the Ashburton district about 10.45pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said "one person died at the scene".

"Another was transported to hospital with serious injuries."

The serious crash unit examined the scene as police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.