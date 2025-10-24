Music festival expected to pass final hurdle within 'next few days'

Photo: Rolling Meadows NZ

Organisers of a three-day New Year's music festival in Christchurch are expecting the event to pass one of its final hurdles next week.

The Rolling Meadows festival, which will see more than 80 local and international acts play across four stages, is set to be held on a 65ha site at 240 Lower Styx Rd, Bottle Lake, from December 29 to January 1.

The festival organisers said they are expecting the consent application to be approved by Christchruch City Council in a "few days".

"We have just received huge news. Our site inside Christchurch has passed an important hurdle and our application is now in the final stages of being approved," a Rolling Meadows NZ Facebook post said.

"We received confirmation that we will be processed as a non-notified activity, which means the council can finalise their reports over the next few days."

Nearby residents have protested against the festival and its early morning finishing times. The angry residents launched a petition, calling on organisers of the three-day festival to reduce its hours.

In response, organisers reduced the concert hours. It is set to run from noon to midnight on December 29, then a 1am finish on December 30 and 2am on New Year's Eve.

A 90-second pyrotechnics display was also planned at midnight to see in the New Year, but this was withdrawn from the application.

The event is set to attract up to 10,000 people, with about 5000 camping on-site. On Thursday, several new acts were added to the line-up.

"So excited to have Diffrent, The Upbeats, Killowen and Licia joining us at RM, completing our final lineup."