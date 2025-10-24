Sydenham, Burnside nailbiter to resume on Saturday

Sydenham seamer Tom Agnew has five wickets in his side's match against Burnside. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON

Defending champions Burnside West-University and Sydenham are evenly poised at the halfway mark of their second-round two-day clash at Sydenham Park, while other matches are not so tight.

Burnside will resume on Saturday needing 52 runs to catch Sydenham’s first-innings total of 209. They have 25 overs remaining to try and take a lead, with David Zohrab (25) and Tim Seeto (0) unbeaten at stumps.

Tom Turner’s 42 off 14 balls gave Burnside a healthy boost near the end of the first day, after being reduced to 112/5 by the left-arm seam of Tom Agnew, who took five for 37.

In contrast, Old Boys Collegians took a 122-run first-innings lead over Riccarton at Upper Riccarton Domain, thanks to half-centuries from openers Kyle Stevens and Kavya Shukla.

The seam bowling of Irishman John Glass (three for 30) and spin of Namit Gupta (three for six) skittled Riccarton for 116, before Old Boys were all out at the end of the day for 238.

Riccarton will start their second innings on Saturday morning needing an impressive effort to avoid defeat.

St Albans are in a dominant position over Lancaster Park at the Hagley nursery ground with a lead of 88 runs early in their second innings, and all 10 wickets in hand.

Sydenham's Chad Bowes gets a shot away during day one of the match against Burnside at Sydenham Park. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON

Contributions throughout the batting order saw the Saints post 194 before Ian Souness and Jack Dry took four wickets apiece as Park were bowled out for 118.

Matthias Paltridge and Ed Cochran saw St Albans safely to stumps on 12 without loss.

East Shirley face an uphill task to earn a first-innings lead against Heathcote at Burwood Park, 101 runs in arrears with 19 overs remaining in their first innings.

Batting first Heathcote declared on 244 with Canterbury under 19 squad member Callum Samson’s 48 the top-score, although they were regularly pegged back by Shirley seamer Joey Pawson, who took five for 71.

In response Shirley are 143/4 from 41 overs, with Canterbury batters Ken McClure (43 not out) and Leo Carter (1) having contrasting fortunes.

McClure and Jeremy Duncan (17 not out) will resume their innings.