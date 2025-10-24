Man sought may have Canterbury links

Ross Hunt. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Ross Hunt, who has a warrant for his arrest.

They believe someone may have information on the 38-year-old's whereabouts.

Hunt is known to have connections in the Canterbury region.

However, police said people with information should not approach him.

Instead, they should call 111 immediately and quote file number 250929/0542.

Alternatively information could be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

