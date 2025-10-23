Orion working to restore power across Canterbury

Image: Orion

The widespread power outages affecting hundreds of properties across Canterbury should be fixed this evening, Orion says.

Many properties in Christchurch, Banks Peninsula and Selwyn are still without power on Thursday afternoon, including 56 households in Halswell and Hoon Hay; 368 in Brooklands, Marshland, Ouruhia; 156 in Halkett, West Melton, Yaldhurst and Spencerville and over 1000 on Banks Peninsula alone.

Orion says it aims to get power restored to all properties between 4pm and 6pm today.

"Our crews are responding now where it is safe to do so and ready to respond in other areas when conditions allow.

"Some areas of the Peninsula are currently without power - we have now been advised that the crews are out now trying to restore the power, however restoration is looking like 5pm, rather than 2.30pm as they had hoped."

But it warns the severe winds may cause more damage to the network.

"If you spot a power line down, or see vegetation or debris across power lines: Stay clear. Treat all power lines as live. Please call us immediately on 0800 363 9898 or use the Snap Send Solve app to report it fast."

Power outages due to the strong winds have been impacting much of the South Island today. Thousands were without power across Mosgiel and Dunedin and trees came down when a fast-moving front which caused chaos in Southland arrived. Aurora Energy is showing widespread outages in Mosgiel and significant power cuts in Opoho and Northeast Valley.

Meanwhile, a Picton man without power is making the most of the situation by connecting the coffee machine, jug and toaster to his electric car.

Power is out to around 90,000 homes across the top of the South Island.

Picton resident Rob McCaw luckily gave his MG electric car a charge with solar panels on Wednesday allowing for a hot breakfast on Thursday morning.

"I've got an extension lead from the car through the window, and a couple of extension leads running across the lounge floor," he said.

"The first and most important one was getting the jug on and then the toaster this morning. The internet was next in line.

"I haven't got the fridge and freezer on yet, but I thought if it stays out too long I'll plug those in later.

He said all the appliances have to be run via extension cords because New Zealand doesn't yet have the legislation to allow the car to plug directly into the normal home circuits.

"You gotta do it a bit mickey mouse," he said.

McCaw said he'd only used a couple of percentages off the battery.

"It's a 64kw hour battery, and we've got solar panels here... it's currently sitting on 64 percent".

McCaw said not all electric cars can do it, but his one works like a giant power bank.

"You just have to have an adapter and then the car has a setting and you can choose how low you let the battery go before it stop taking the power out so you don't get stranded.

"You've got to be a little bit sensible with these things, but it's a good party trick."

Next on the list of priorities after the all important 10am coffee.

With RNZ