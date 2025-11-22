Crash on Kaiapoi highway

Emergency services attended a crash that blocked the southbound lane of a Canterbury highway for a time this morning.

Police said the incident on Christchurch's Northern Motorway, near Lineside Rd in Kaiapoi (State Highway 71), involved one vehicle and was reported shortly after 7am today.

"Initial indications are that there are moderate injuries."

Diversions were in place for at time.

The NZ Transport Agency advised the road was open in both directions by 8.05am.

