Global shipping giant slaps congestion fees on containers at Lyttelton Port

In a statement on Friday, the company said the surcharge is a result of the port's "operational constraints that are impacting the flow of cargo through the network".
"These conditions are creating pressure on schedules and capacity, which could affect planned activities if not addressed proactively.
"To manage the evolving situation, a congestion surcharge has been implemented as of 1st December 2025 which will be reviewed regularly and will remain in place while the situation persists."
Maersk stated the surcharge would apply to its containers that listed Lyttelton as the origin or destination.
"This measure is intended to support our ability to serve customers reliably under current conditions," Maersk said in a statement.
"For now, Maersk will continue to call at Lyttelton as per our current service schedules, and our focus will be to minimise the impact on our customers.
"We are in close contact with Lyttelton Port Company and other stakeholders to stay updated and ensure timely communication to our customers.
"Current indications suggest disruptions at Lyttelton terminal will continue in the short term, and we will keep customers informed as the situation develops."
Maritime Union of New Zealand spokesperson Victor Billot told chrislynchmedia.com the surcharge was the consequence of a Lyttelton Port Company restructure.
He told chrislynchmedia.com concerns about the container terminal restructure, such as labour shortages and the loss of experienced staff, had been raised by port workers. Twenty-four foreman positions had been disestablished and replaced with a team of 12, he said.
This had led to delays when loading ships and congestion in the terminal, Billot told chrislynchmedia.com.
The tariff amount per container was outlined in the Maersk Notice of November 17 2025:
|Surcharge code
|Origin
|Destination
|Effective date
|Currency
|All Containers
CFO
Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)
United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China
15-Dec-25
USD
200
CFO
Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)
World (Excluding United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China)
01-Dec-25
USD
200
CFO
Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)
New Zealand
01-Dec-25
USD
200
CFD
United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China
Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)
15-Dec-25
USD
200
CFD
World (Excluding United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China)
Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)
01-Dec-25
USD
200
CFD
New Zealand
Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)
01-Dec-25
USD
200
* Non-SPOT booking – The above rate is retrieved based on PCD. PCD = Price Calculation Date. For non-FMC, PCD refers to the scheduled departure date of the first water leg at the time of booking confirmation for non-spot bookings. For FMC, PCD is last container gate-in date for non-spot bookings.
* SPOT booking – The above rate is retrieved based on 1st vessel ETD at booking confirmation for Spot bookings.
For your reference, we have also included the levels and rate structure for a sample corridor from Lyttleton, NZ to Algeciras, ES from 01-Dec-25 until further notice. These may be subject to future change; however, we will make sure to notify you accordingly.
Lyttleton, NZ to Algeciras, ES
Dry Container
|Surcharge Code
|20 DRY
|40 DRY
|40 HDRY
|45 HDRY
BAS - Basic Ocean Freight
7013 USD
6666 USD
6666 USD
N/A
CP1 - Container Protect Essential
18 EUR
18 EUR
18 EUR
N/A
DDF - Documentation fee - Destination
60 EUR
60 EUR
60 EUR
N/A
DHC - Terminal Handling Service - Destination
270 EUR
270 EUR
270 EUR
N/A
ERS - Emergency Risk Surcharge
55 USD
110 USD
110 USD
N/A
ESS - Emission surcharge SPOT and ST Contract
21 USD
41 USD
41 USD
N/A
ODF - Documentation Fee Origin
80 NZD
80 NZD
80 NZD
N/A
OHC - Terminal Handling Service - Origin
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
PAE - Port Additionals / Port Dues Export
65 NZD
130 NZD
130 NZD
N/A
PAI - Port Additionals / Port Dues Import
36 EUR
57 EUR
57 EUR
N/A
CFO - Congestion Fee Origin
200 USD
200 USD
200 USD
200 USD
Reefer and Special Container
|Surcharge Code
|20 REEF
|40 HREEF
|20 Special
|40 Special
BAS - Basic Ocean Freight
N/A
6899 USD
7013 USD
6666 USD
CP1 - Container Protect Essential
N/A
18 EUR
18 EUR
18 EUR
DDF - Documentation fee - Destination
N/A
60 EUR
60 EUR
60 EUR
DHC - Terminal Handling Service - Destination
N/A
391 EUR
270 EUR
270 EUR
ERS - Emergency Risk Surcharge
N/A
110 USD
55 USD
110 USD
ESS - Emission surcharge SPOT and ST Contract
N/A
61 USD
21 USD
41 USD
ODF - Documentation Fee Origin
N/A
80 NZD
80 NZD
80 NZD
OHC - Terminal Handling Service - Origin
N/A
765 NZD
N/A
N/A
PAE - Port Additionals / Port Dues Export
N/A
130 NZD
65 NZD
130 NZD
PAI - Port Additionals / Port Dues Import
N/A
57 EUR
36 EUR
57 EUR
CFO - Congestion Fee Origin
200 USD
200 USD
200 USD
200 USD
- The above rates are also subject to other applicable surcharges, including local charges and contingency charges.
- These rates are unaffected by, and do not affect, any tariff notified, published or filed in accordance with local regulatory requirements.
- For trades subject to the US Shipping Act or the China Maritime Regulations, quotations or surcharges that vary from the Maersk Line tariff shall not be binding on Maersk Line unless included in a service contract or service contract amendment that has been filed with the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) or the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, as applicable.
