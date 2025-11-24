Global shipping giant slaps congestion fees on containers at Lyttelton Port

Photo: File image / Getty

Shipping firm Maersk will add a US$200 (NZD$375) congestion fee to its containers going through the Lyttelton Port from December 1.

In a statement on Friday, the company said the surcharge is a result of the port's "operational constraints that are impacting the flow of cargo through the network".

"These conditions are creating pressure on schedules and capacity, which could affect planned activities if not addressed proactively.

"To manage the evolving situation, a congestion surcharge has been implemented as of 1st December 2025 which will be reviewed regularly and will remain in place while the situation persists."

Maersk stated the surcharge would apply to its containers that listed Lyttelton as the origin or destination.

"This measure is intended to support our ability to serve customers reliably under current conditions," Maersk said in a statement.

"For now, Maersk will continue to call at Lyttelton as per our current service schedules, and our focus will be to minimise the impact on our customers.

"We are in close contact with Lyttelton Port Company and other stakeholders to stay updated and ensure timely communication to our customers.

"Current indications suggest disruptions at Lyttelton terminal will continue in the short term, and we will keep customers informed as the situation develops."

Maritime Union of New Zealand spokesperson Victor Billot told chrislynchmedia.com the surcharge was the consequence of a Lyttelton Port Company restructure.

He told chrislynchmedia.com concerns about the container terminal restructure, such as labour shortages and the loss of experienced staff, had been raised by port workers. Twenty-four foreman positions had been disestablished and replaced with a team of 12, he said.

This had led to delays when loading ships and congestion in the terminal, Billot told chrislynchmedia.com.

The tariff amount per container was outlined in the Maersk Notice of November 17 2025:

Surcharge code Origin Destination Effective date Currency All Containers CFO Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT) United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China 15-Dec-25 USD 200 CFO Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT) World (Excluding United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China) 01-Dec-25 USD 200 CFO Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT) New Zealand 01-Dec-25 USD 200 CFD United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT) 15-Dec-25 USD 200 CFD World (Excluding United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China) Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT) 01-Dec-25 USD 200 CFD New Zealand Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT) 01-Dec-25 USD 200

* Non-SPOT booking – The above rate is retrieved based on PCD. PCD = Price Calculation Date. For non-FMC, PCD refers to the scheduled departure date of the first water leg at the time of booking confirmation for non-spot bookings. For FMC, PCD is last container gate-in date for non-spot bookings.

* SPOT booking – The above rate is retrieved based on 1st vessel ETD at booking confirmation for Spot bookings.

For your reference, we have also included the levels and rate structure for a sample corridor from Lyttleton, NZ to Algeciras, ES from 01-Dec-25 until further notice. These may be subject to future change; however, we will make sure to notify you accordingly.

Lyttleton, NZ to Algeciras, ES

Dry Container

Surcharge Code 20 DRY 40 DRY 40 HDRY 45 HDRY BAS - Basic Ocean Freight 7013 USD 6666 USD 6666 USD N/A CP1 - Container Protect Essential 18 EUR 18 EUR 18 EUR N/A DDF - Documentation fee - Destination 60 EUR 60 EUR 60 EUR N/A DHC - Terminal Handling Service - Destination 270 EUR 270 EUR 270 EUR N/A ERS - Emergency Risk Surcharge 55 USD 110 USD 110 USD N/A ESS - Emission surcharge SPOT and ST Contract 21 USD 41 USD 41 USD N/A ODF - Documentation Fee Origin 80 NZD 80 NZD 80 NZD N/A OHC - Terminal Handling Service - Origin N/A N/A N/A N/A PAE - Port Additionals / Port Dues Export 65 NZD 130 NZD 130 NZD N/A PAI - Port Additionals / Port Dues Import 36 EUR 57 EUR 57 EUR N/A CFO - Congestion Fee Origin 200 USD 200 USD 200 USD 200 USD

Reefer and Special Container

Surcharge Code 20 REEF 40 HREEF 20 Special 40 Special BAS - Basic Ocean Freight N/A 6899 USD 7013 USD 6666 USD CP1 - Container Protect Essential N/A 18 EUR 18 EUR 18 EUR DDF - Documentation fee - Destination N/A 60 EUR 60 EUR 60 EUR DHC - Terminal Handling Service - Destination N/A 391 EUR 270 EUR 270 EUR ERS - Emergency Risk Surcharge N/A 110 USD 55 USD 110 USD ESS - Emission surcharge SPOT and ST Contract N/A 61 USD 21 USD 41 USD ODF - Documentation Fee Origin N/A 80 NZD 80 NZD 80 NZD OHC - Terminal Handling Service - Origin N/A 765 NZD N/A N/A PAE - Port Additionals / Port Dues Export N/A 130 NZD 65 NZD 130 NZD PAI - Port Additionals / Port Dues Import N/A 57 EUR 36 EUR 57 EUR CFO - Congestion Fee Origin 200 USD 200 USD 200 USD 200 USD

The above rates are also subject to other applicable surcharges, including local charges and contingency charges.

These rates are unaffected by, and do not affect, any tariff notified, published or filed in accordance with local regulatory requirements.

For trades subject to the US Shipping Act or the China Maritime Regulations, quotations or surcharges that vary from the Maersk Line tariff shall not be binding on Maersk Line unless included in a service contract or service contract amendment that has been filed with the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) or the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, as applicable.

-Allied Media