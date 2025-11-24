Monday, 24 November 2025

Global shipping giant slaps congestion fees on containers at Lyttelton Port

    Shipping firm Maersk will add a US$200 (NZD$375) congestion fee to its containers going through the Lyttelton Port from December 1.

    In a statement on Friday, the company said the surcharge is a result of the port's "operational constraints that are impacting the flow of cargo through the network".

    "These conditions are creating pressure on schedules and capacity, which could affect planned activities if not addressed proactively.

    "To manage the evolving situation, a congestion surcharge has been implemented as of 1st December 2025 which will be reviewed regularly and will remain in place while the situation persists."

    Maersk stated the surcharge would apply to its containers that listed Lyttelton as the origin or destination.

    "This measure is intended to support our ability to serve customers reliably under current conditions," Maersk said in a statement.

    "For now, Maersk will continue to call at Lyttelton as per our current service schedules, and our focus will be to minimise the impact on our customers.

    "We are in close contact with Lyttelton Port Company and other stakeholders to stay updated and ensure timely communication to our customers.

    "Current indications suggest disruptions at Lyttelton terminal will continue in the short term, and we will keep customers informed as the situation develops."

    Maritime Union of New Zealand spokesperson Victor Billot told chrislynchmedia.com the surcharge was the consequence of a Lyttelton Port Company restructure.

    He told chrislynchmedia.com concerns about the container terminal restructure, such as labour shortages and the loss of experienced staff, had been raised by port workers. Twenty-four foreman positions had been disestablished and replaced with a team of 12, he said.

    This had led to delays when loading ships and congestion in the terminal, Billot told chrislynchmedia.com.

    The tariff amount per container was outlined in the Maersk Notice of November 17 2025:

    Surcharge codeOriginDestinationEffective dateCurrencyAll Containers

    CFO

    Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)

    United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China

    15-Dec-25

    USD

    200

    CFO

    Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)

    World (Excluding United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China)

    01-Dec-25

    USD

    200

    CFO

    Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)

    New Zealand

    01-Dec-25

    USD

    200

    CFD

    United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China

    Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)

    15-Dec-25

    USD

    200

    CFD

    World (Excluding United States, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands (US), Guam, Colombia, Taiwan China)

    Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)

    01-Dec-25

    USD

    200

    CFD

    New Zealand

    Lyttelton, NZ (NZLYT)

    01-Dec-25

    USD

    200

    * Non-SPOT booking – The above rate is retrieved based on PCD. PCD = Price Calculation Date. For non-FMC, PCD refers to the scheduled departure date of the first water leg at the time of booking confirmation for non-spot bookings. For FMC, PCD is last container gate-in date for non-spot bookings.

    * SPOT booking – The above rate is retrieved based on 1st vessel ETD at booking confirmation for Spot bookings.

    For your reference, we have also included the levels and rate structure for a sample corridor from Lyttleton, NZ to Algeciras, ES from 01-Dec-25 until further notice. These may be subject to future change; however, we will make sure to notify you accordingly.

    Lyttleton, NZ to Algeciras, ES

    Dry Container

    Surcharge Code20 DRY40 DRY40 HDRY45 HDRY

    BAS - Basic Ocean Freight

    7013 USD

    6666 USD

    6666 USD

    N/A

    CP1 - Container Protect Essential

    18 EUR

    18 EUR

    18 EUR

    N/A

    DDF - Documentation fee - Destination

    60 EUR

    60 EUR

    60 EUR

    N/A

    DHC - Terminal Handling Service - Destination

    270 EUR

    270 EUR

    270 EUR

    N/A

    ERS - Emergency Risk Surcharge

    55 USD

    110 USD

    110 USD

    N/A

    ESS - Emission surcharge SPOT and ST Contract

    21 USD

    41 USD

    41 USD

    N/A

    ODF - Documentation Fee Origin

    80 NZD

    80 NZD

    80 NZD

    N/A

    OHC - Terminal Handling Service - Origin

    N/A

    N/A

    N/A

    N/A

    PAE - Port Additionals / Port Dues Export

    65 NZD

    130 NZD

    130 NZD

    N/A

    PAI - Port Additionals / Port Dues Import

    36 EUR

    57 EUR

    57 EUR

    N/A

    CFO - Congestion Fee Origin

    200 USD

    200 USD

    200 USD

    200 USD

    Reefer and Special Container

    Surcharge Code20 REEF40 HREEF20 Special40 Special

    BAS - Basic Ocean Freight

    N/A

    6899 USD

    7013 USD

    6666 USD

    CP1 - Container Protect Essential

    N/A

    18 EUR

    18 EUR

    18 EUR

    DDF - Documentation fee - Destination

    N/A

    60 EUR

    60 EUR

    60 EUR

    DHC - Terminal Handling Service - Destination

    N/A

    391 EUR

    270 EUR

    270 EUR

    ERS - Emergency Risk Surcharge

    N/A

    110 USD

    55 USD

    110 USD

    ESS - Emission surcharge SPOT and ST Contract

    N/A

    61 USD

    21 USD

    41 USD

    ODF - Documentation Fee Origin

    N/A

    80 NZD

    80 NZD

    80 NZD

    OHC - Terminal Handling Service - Origin

    N/A

    765 NZD

    N/A

    N/A

    PAE - Port Additionals / Port Dues Export

    N/A

    130 NZD

    65 NZD

    130 NZD

    PAI - Port Additionals / Port Dues Import

    N/A

    57 EUR

    36 EUR

    57 EUR

    CFO - Congestion Fee Origin

    200 USD

    200 USD

    200 USD

    200 USD

    • The above rates are also subject to other applicable surcharges, including local charges and contingency charges.
    • These rates are unaffected by, and do not affect, any tariff notified, published or filed in accordance with local regulatory requirements.
    • For trades subject to the US Shipping Act or the China Maritime Regulations, quotations or surcharges that vary from the Maersk Line tariff shall not be binding on Maersk Line unless included in a service contract or service contract amendment that has been filed with the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) or the Shanghai Shipping Exchange, as applicable.

