ERA findings on Lyttelton Port Company restructure plan released

Photo: Maritime Union of New Zealand

The Employment Relations Authority has found Lyttelton Port Company breached its obligations to the unions and workers through a proposed restructure of its container terminal operations.

The ERA has ordered LPC to halt its direct consultation process with the affected workers.

Lyttelton Port. Photo: Getty Images

It must instead engage in structured consultation with the Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ) and the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) on the proposal within 20 working days.

The ERA ruled LPC’s approach to developing its proposal to disestablish 35 positions, without involving unions, breached the requirements of the collective agreements and the wider duty of good faith under the Employment Relations Act.

MUNZ national secretary Carl Findlay said the determination is a significant win for port workers and clearly reinforces the importance of good faith and collective bargaining.

"This finding sends a strong message to employers that they cannot simply present a fully formed proposal for major change without genuinely engaging with the Unions who represent the affected workers,” said Findlay.

He said the collective agreements require a cooperative and collaborative approach, especially when jobs are on the line.

RMTU general secretary Todd Valster said the ERA’s order for LPC to return to the table for structured consultation with the unions was a positive outcome for port workers.

"This is a good result for workers because it ensures their collective voice is heard at a meaningful stage of the process," said Valster.

"It means we can properly engage on the rationale, the details of the proposal, and explore alternatives that protect our members’ jobs and conditions.

"Restructuring should not be presented from on high. It requires genuine engagement to find the best way forward for both the business and the people who make it run.

"This ERA determination reinforces that principle."

MUNZ and RMTU looked forward to engaging with LPC as directed by the ERA to ensure a fair process for all affected workers.