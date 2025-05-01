Crusaders first-five Taha Kemar out for rest of season

Taha Kemara leaves the field after sustaining an injury during the round 11 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders first-five Taha Kemara injured his left knee in Saturday’s match against the Highlanders.

He has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will undergo surgery as a result, making him unavailable for the remainder of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Said head coach Rob Penney: "We are obviously hurting for Taha and his family, but he is a young man with an incredible drive and work ethic.

"His resilience is admirable and he will work really hard to get back on that pitch in a better place than he was before, that's just who he is.

Said Kemara: "When you get a long-term injury, your thoughts go to the security of yourself and your family, but the management have been awesome in terms of reassuring me that I'm going to be in their plans for the long-term.

"That made me feel so much better, coming off the field knowing they've got my back no matter what."

It is anticipated Kemara will return near the start of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season.