Man caught breaking into cars in Chch

A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody after stealing a vehicle in Christchurch, crashing it and then committing other burglaries.

Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker from Selwyn police said the man stole a vehicle from Hornby on the evening of Monday, July 21, and later crashed it in West Melton just after midnight.

"Over the next few hours, he attempted to break into more vehicles and steal from several properties.

"A car owner disturbed the offender breaking into a vehicle around 8am on 22 July, in the Kingsdowne (Drive) area, and alerted police."

Walker said they were grateful for the assistance provided by members of the public.

"The car owner and his family were able to hold the offender until we arrived, which probably prevented more crime," Walker said.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on August 13 on dishonesty charges.

Walker said police also want people in the Wilfield Rise area of West Melton to check their CCTV footage from between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, July 22.

Anyone with footage or who witnessed the crash involving a white Nissan Presage should make a report online or call 105, referencing file number 250722/9743.