Teenager charged with murder of 67yo man in Greymouth

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man in Greymouth last month.

Donald Baikie was found dead at a property on Chapel St about 12.15pm on September 30.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Friday night and is due to appear in the Greymouth Youth Court on Saturday.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner said a scene examination was complete and there will be a continued police presence in the area.

"We would like to thank the Greymouth community for their support and cooperation as we work to carry out our enquiries into Mr Baikie's death."