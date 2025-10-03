'It's an iconic piece of our identity': Stolen school bell offered to scrap metal yard

This photo was included in a social media post on Wednesday asking for information about the missing bell. Photo: Facebook

A Christchurch school community is devastated after their historic bell was stolen and an attempt was made to sell it to a scrap metal yard.

Heathcote Valley School principal Bruce Ellison said the bell, which was cast about 165 years ago, was taken from its stand inside the school grounds.

He was told by a parent a person involved in the theft had offered the broken bell to a scrap metal yard in exchange for money, but it was not accepted.

"It’s got a lot of significance to the community," Ellison said.

"The fact it’s been there for so long, it’s an iconic piece of our identity."

School board member and parent Luke Gardiner said the theft was "extremely sad".

"Didn’t think that was something that would happen with the amount of years it's hung there," Gardiner said.

The bell was housed in a tower at Heathcote Valley School in 1880. Photo: Supplied

Ellison took a photo of the area where the bell was located on Monday. Two days later, he looked at the photo and saw the bell was missing.

He thought it was taken sometime over the weekend. He said there was no CCTV footage of the theft.

A Facebook post about the missing bell on Wednesday asked for information about the theft and its whereabouts.

Ellison reported it to police on Friday morning.

The bell is believed to have been with the school since it was founded in 1860 by Captain William Morgan, who used part of his Morgans Valley house as a classroom.

The school was established at its current location in 1864.

Heathcote resident John Beardsley fixed the weathered bell about five years ago as part of the school’s earthquake renewal project.

It was then relocated to a spot beneath an oak tree that was planted in 1911.

Said Ellison: "It signifies the great history and the many generations of children that have heard the bell to go out to play or come back into class."

The heavy bronze bell, which Ellison thought weighed about 15-20kg, has a cast iron striker, which hits the inside of the bell to make it ring.

The school has been loaned a small handbell while it looks into a long-term replacement solution or the bell is returned.

"I can imagine there would be enthusiasm in replacing it with something similar," said Ellison.