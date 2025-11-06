New route for popular Christmas parade

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Lincoln Community Christmas Parade Association vice president Fiona Watson said they were expecting about 8,000 people to the annual event, which will run along a new circuit.
The road works are the start of the new town centre upgrade.
“It’s a slightly smaller circuit, so it will take about one hour to get around it,” she said.
Roads will be closed from 8.30am-12.30pm on Roblyn Pl, Liffey Pl, Kildare Tce and North Belt to accommodate the market and parade. Residents who live along the roads on the route will have limited access from 7-8.30am.
Watson said there would be up to 70 floats, tractors and trailers in the parade.
“To me that makes the magic of the parade, just seeing people’s inventiveness,” she said.
There will be music and entertainment, clowns, bouncy castles and horse rides, along with old favourites like the vintage tractors, pipe and brass bands.
The Lincoln Farmers Market on Gerald St will be running an elf trail for people to follow along to get down to the main Market and Father Christmas Grotto on Liffey Pl.
Said Watson: “It’s a real local pageant.”
