New route for popular Christmas parade

The Lincoln Christmas Parade and Market has a new route this year because of road works on Gerald St. Photo: Supplied

Road works on Gerald St mean there will be a new route for the Lincoln Christmas Parade and Market on December 13.

Lincoln Community Christmas Parade Association vice president Fiona Watson said they were expecting about 8,000 people to the annual event, which will run along a new circuit.

The road works are the start of the new town centre upgrade.

Parade floats will leave the Lincoln Event Centre at 10.30am on December 13 and head down Meijer Dr, North Belt, James St, then over the Liffey bridge to Kildare Tce and back along North Belt to finish on Meijer Dr. Photo: File image

Parade floats will leave the Lincoln Event Centre at 10.30am and head down Meijer Dr, North Belt, James St, then over the Liffey bridge to Kildare Tce and back along North Belt to finish on Meijer Dr.

“It’s a slightly smaller circuit, so it will take about one hour to get around it,” she said.

Roads will be closed from 8.30am-12.30pm on Roblyn Pl, Liffey Pl, Kildare Tce and North Belt to accommodate the market and parade. Residents who live along the roads on the route will have limited access from 7-8.30am.

Watson said there would be up to 70 floats, tractors and trailers in the parade.

Photo: File image

She said the organising committee have offered an incentive for new floats – $500 is on offer for the best float, with $200 for second and $100 for third.

“To me that makes the magic of the parade, just seeing people’s inventiveness,” she said.

There will be music and entertainment, clowns, bouncy castles and horse rides, along with old favourites like the vintage tractors, pipe and brass bands.

The Lincoln Farmers Market on Gerald St will be running an elf trail for people to follow along to get down to the main Market and Father Christmas Grotto on Liffey Pl.

Said Watson: “It’s a real local pageant.”