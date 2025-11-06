'Very dangerous': Residents use garden hoses to fight blaze caused by fireworks

A blaze broke out by the edge of Sticky Forest. Photo: ODT files

A “cluster” of small fires caused by fireworks led to multiple callouts in Wānaka last night.

The annual Guy Fawkes celebration saw six trucks attend a small but concerning blaze by the edge of Sticky Forest about 9pm.

Police were investigating fires today as they were busy with a crash near Glendhu Bay at the same time.

Fire and Emergency NZ said six trucks were sent to Kirimoko Crescent at 9.16pm - three from Wānaka, two from Luggate and one from Lake Hawea stations.

Some of the trucks arrived to a 20m by 20m fire, which was quickly put out with the help of locals.

“There were locals with garden hoses trying to help us out, which kept it at bay,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

“It could have taken off and have been very dangerous.”

Crews were there for about an hour and attended callouts in Luggate and Beacon Point also.

Lake Hāwea volunteer member Teresa Cotter was at the station and said the Wānaka blazes meant their township of 7000 was left without a fire service for a short time.

“It was a busy night, we had a prior call to a paragliding accident - and then it was all go from there.

“We were taking in the [crashed] van, but they managed to get it under control fast, luckily.”

There were also plenty of fireworks happening around Hāwea, she said.

A Facebook post was put up by the volunteer brigade reminding people to be mindful of fireworks and safety.

Sergeant Lorne Cappell, also a volunteer firefighter, went to the scene with the Hāwea crew and said fires were under control by the time they arrived.

“A little bit of excitement, but we are grateful all was settled and there was no damage.”

Sergeant Darren Cranfield, of Wānaka, said there were several fire-related incidents reported in the town and they would be following up as to who was responsible.