Dogs banned from Chch estuary, wetland and riverbank

The city council’s updated dog bylaw and policy came into effect on Monday. Dogs are now prohibited from the Estuary and parts of Styx Mill Conservation Reserve. Photo: File image

Dogs are now banned from Christchurch's Avon Heathcote Estuary, including the beach around Southshore Spit Reserve and near Shag Rock, as well as parts of Styx Mill Conservation Reserve.

The rule changes came into effect on Monday as part of the city council’s updated dog bylaw and policy.

New rules have also been set for the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor and for Te Kuru Wetlands in Halswell.

The rules aim to balance wildlife protection and recreational access in these developing areas, city council animal management manager Lionel Bridger said.

“Some areas across the district are vital habitats where birds roost, rest, breed and/or feed, and dogs pose a significant threat to them. This is the case in estuary, wetland and riverbank environments, especially for ground-nesting birds.

“We’ve listened to community feedback that wildlife in these areas need protection from dogs – a lot of dog owners shared that sentiment.”

The city council dog bylaw and policy was reviewed during 2024 and 2025. It included public consultation.

As a result some rules are new, some haved stayed the same, others changed and others have been relaxed, Bridger said.

Dogs must now be leashed on paths in green spaces such as parks. There is also a limit on the number of dogs a person can walk together in a public space – four dogs, with only two off leash at a time in off-leash areas, including dog parks.

“We’re working on an exemption process for people who have the skills required to exercise multiple dogs safely, and will have that ready in May 2026,” Bridger said.

He said Christchurch has changed a lot over the past 10 years.

“We have more focus on habitat restoration and wildlife protection, and there are many more paths and other areas that are shared between people walking, biking, scooting and so on. We also have more dogs than ever before.

“The rules have been tightened in some places to keep people, wildlife, stock, the environment and dogs safe.”

He said the city has about 45,000 dogs registered to about 39,000 owners.

“Per capita, that’s about one dog for every nine people.

“That is why we rely on people knowing the rules and doing the right thing,” Bridger said.

An email outlining the rules has been sent to registered dog owners and information on the city council’s website was updated on Monday.

The city council is required by law to update its dog bylaw and policy at least every 10 years, meaning it is likely the rules in place now will remain until about 2035.