Crusaders name squad for first season in new stadium

David Havili will captain the Crusaders' 38-man squad next season. Photo: Getty Images

The Crusaders squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season includes a powerful mix of seasoned campaigners and six rising stars who’ve earned full contracts.

Captain David Havili will lead the 38-man squad.

David Havili and Rob Penney with the Super Rugby Pacific trophy after the Crusaders beat the Chiefs in the final at Apollo Projects Stadium on June 21. Photo: Getty Images

Head coach Rob Penney said it will be a big season as the team tries to defend their Super Rugby Pacific title after saying goodbye to their fortress - Apollo Projects Stadium.

The Crusaders will move to their new home at One New Zealand Stadium in the central city.

“We’ve got a group of men here who understand what it means to be a Crusader,” says Penney.

“They’re hungry and ready to work. There’s a great balance of experience and youth, and we’re excited about what this group can achieve together.”

Six young prospects have earned their first full Super Rugby contracts: Toby Bell, Louie Chapman, Maloni Kunawave, Liam Jack, Manumaua Letiu and James White. All of them are products of the Crusaders Academy.

Chapman, White and Letiu all came from Christchurch Boys High School – with Chapman and Letiu both former head boys.

Penney said midfielder Toby Bell has embedded himself within the NZ Rugby development pathway and the Crusaders Academy. His elevation to the full Crusaders squad reflects his growth and consistency.

After proving his worth in the victorious NPC Canterbury side, Liam Jack is part of the next crop looking to make an impact in the red and black.

Son of 1998 Super Rugby champion and former Crusader, Graham, and nephew of former All Black, Chris, Jack is full of rugby pedigree.

Penney said another one to look out for is Maloni Kunawave.

Kunawave is a dynamic outside back with Fijian flair. The 20-year-old represented New Zealand at the World Rugby Under 20 Championship earlier this year, then finished his season with the Tasman Mako.

His inclusion in the 2026 squad adds another layer of power and unpredictability to the Crusaders' backline.

Leicester Faingaʻanuku returns to the Crusaders after a stint with Toulon, bringing his explosive power and game-breaking ability back to the red and black.

2026 Crusaders Squad

Forwards

Scott Barrett, George Bell, Ethan Blackadder, George Bower, Finlay Brewis, Tahlor Cahill, Seb Calder, Dominic Gardiner, Cullen Grace, Jamie Hannah, Liam Jack, Corey Kellow, Manumaua Letiu, Christian Lio-Willie, Fletcher Newell, Xavier Saifoloi, Antonio Shalfoon, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams.

Backs

Toby Bell, Louie Chapman, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Faingaʻanuku, Chay Fihaki, David Havili (C), Noah Hotham, Will Jordan, Taha Kemara, Maloni Kunawave, Dallas McLeod, Johnny McNicholl, Kyle Preston, Sevu Reece, Rivez Reihana, Macca Springer, Aki Tuivailala, James White.