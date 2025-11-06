Good Samaritan comes to aid of 79yo who 'blacked-out' after crash

The crash happened in Kenmure Rd. Photo: Google Maps

An injured pensioner was whisked away from his crashed car by a vigilant member of the public before an ambulance arrived.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police responded to a crash on Kenmure Rd about 9.10am yesterday.

The 79-year-old driver appeared to have "blacked-out" and crashed into a parked car, then a power pole and finally a fence, Sgt Lee said.

Hato Hone St John were en-route but the man was taken from the scene to his doctor by a member of the public before they arrived.

"I think the nice member of the public just basically put them straight in the car and took them straight to the GP's office . . . and then the GP sent them to hospital," Sgnt Lee said.

"Which is probably where they should have gone anyway."

Neither speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash, Sgnt Lee said.

The man received bruising to his face from the airbag and was complaining of soreness to his rib area.

The vehicle was towed from the scene

A St John spokesman said a rapid response vehicle was dispatched to the incident but was stood down en-route as it was not required on scene.